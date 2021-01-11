Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) EVP Sells $114,434.66 in Stock

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) EVP W. Timothy Macdonald sold 10,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $114,434.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,195.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:BPFH opened at $12.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $13.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.64. The stock has a market cap of $994.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Boston Private Financial alerts:

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $80.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

BPFH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Boston Private Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.30.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Boston Private Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Boston Private Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 205.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 13,652 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Boston Private Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Boston Private Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Private Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings and NOW, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Private Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Private Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.