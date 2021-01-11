BP (NYSE:BP) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BP (NYSE:BP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BP from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. HSBC cut shares of BP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.66.

NYSE BP opened at $24.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.28 and a 200-day moving average of $20.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $82.39 billion, a PE ratio of -3.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.87. BP has a 52-week low of $14.74 and a 52-week high of $39.07.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $44.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.84 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. BP’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BP will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. BP’s payout ratio is presently 42.03%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of BP by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 433,655 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,899,000 after buying an additional 5,679 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its position in shares of BP by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 390,505 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,819,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,316,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of BP by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 301,135 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,023,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BP by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 258,608 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 93,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

