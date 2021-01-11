BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,621 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in BP were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BP. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of BP by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 433,655 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,899,000 after acquiring an additional 5,679 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BP by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 121,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP during the 3rd quarter worth $5,316,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its position in shares of BP by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 42,565 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 14,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BP. HSBC lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. AlphaValue cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of BP from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.66.

Shares of BP opened at $24.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.87. BP p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $14.74 and a fifty-two week high of $39.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.28 and its 200-day moving average is $20.44.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $44.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.84 billion. BP had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.03%.

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

