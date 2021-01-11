BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) traded down 8.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.02 and last traded at $3.06. 547,049 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 525,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.

Separately, TheStreet raised BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

Get BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $65.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average of $2.30.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. 2.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:BPT)

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. The company holds overriding royalty interest comprising a non-operational interest in minerals in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.