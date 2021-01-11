Bradley Allen Thrall Sells 8,789 Shares of Alexco Resource Corp. (TSE:AXR) Stock

Alexco Resource Corp. (TSE:AXR) (NYSE:AXU) Senior Officer Bradley Allen Thrall sold 8,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.23, for a total transaction of C$37,177.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 791,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,346,953.66.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Bradley Allen Thrall sold 7,601 shares of Alexco Resource stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.41, for a total transaction of C$25,919.41.

Shares of Alexco Resource stock opened at C$2.33 on Monday. Alexco Resource Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$272.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.61.

About Alexco Resource

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 surveyed quartz mining leases, 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, 8 placer claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

