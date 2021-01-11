Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

BRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Brady in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of BRC stock traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $53.64. The company had a trading volume of 5,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. Brady has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $58.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.19 and its 200 day moving average is $45.39.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $277.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.90 million. Brady had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 13.80%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brady will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Brady’s payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

In other Brady news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $74,401.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $910,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,999,801. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Brady by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,204,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,263,000 after purchasing an additional 26,909 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Brady by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 445,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,831,000 after acquiring an additional 38,133 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Brady by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,804,000 after acquiring an additional 196,855 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brady by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 175,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after acquiring an additional 19,268 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Brady by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 109,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

