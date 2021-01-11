Bread Price Reaches $0.0622 on Exchanges (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. In the last week, Bread has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Bread token can now be bought for $0.0622 or 0.00000180 BTC on major exchanges. Bread has a total market capitalization of $5.52 million and approximately $2,009.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00041489 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005591 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00038664 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $113.38 or 0.00327254 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,344.98 or 0.03882007 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00014136 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bread is a token. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bread’s official website is BRD.com . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bread can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

