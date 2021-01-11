Brio Consultants LLC Sells 11,329 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Brio Consultants LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,329 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 4.4% of Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIV. Motco acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.79. The stock had a trading volume of 980,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,041. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.34. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $83.21 and a 1 year high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

