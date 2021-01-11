Brio Consultants LLC Sells 132 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Brio Consultants LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 0.6% of Brio Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. David Loasby increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. David Loasby now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $217.35. 165,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,440. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $207.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.38. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $106.07 and a 1-year high of $219.57.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

