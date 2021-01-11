Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stake Boosted by Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.1% during the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.9% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 45,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.8% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $823,244.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,135.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Gabelli downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

NYSE:BMY traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.79. 1,129,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,476,560. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.51. The company has a market cap of $146.60 billion, a PE ratio of -591.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $45.76 and a 12-month high of $68.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

