Brokerages Anticipate BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.14). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,000%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.87). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.56). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 328.70% and a negative net margin of 233.45%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.63.

BCRX opened at $7.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 3.03. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $8.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

In related news, VP Alane P. Barnes sold 13,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total transaction of $109,378.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,543.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCRX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,229,000 after acquiring an additional 475,989 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $32,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 346,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 14,812 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 112,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 12,884 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 830,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 180,280 shares during the period. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

Earnings History and Estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX)

