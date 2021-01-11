Brokerages Anticipate Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) to report $0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is ($0.06). Cogent Communications reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cogent Communications.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $142.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CCOI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Cogent Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. TheStreet cut Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Cogent Communications from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.11.

In other news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $139,224.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,912. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $115,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,390 shares of company stock valued at $601,653 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCOI. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 840,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,475,000 after purchasing an additional 180,570 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 4.0% in the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 595,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,776,000 after buying an additional 23,066 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 13.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 556,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,411,000 after purchasing an additional 66,517 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $28,005,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 261.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 450,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,049,000 after purchasing an additional 325,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

CCOI traded down $0.57 on Monday, hitting $58.79. 2,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,480. Cogent Communications has a fifty-two week low of $53.20 and a fifty-two week high of $92.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.16, a P/E/G ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.27.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

