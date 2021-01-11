Brokerages Anticipate Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) to announce $0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Cross Country Healthcare posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cross Country Healthcare.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $194.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCRN. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Truist raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.97.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 250.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 433.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,825 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

CCRN stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.01. 193,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,477. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.22. Cross Country Healthcare has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.