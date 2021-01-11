Brokerages Anticipate Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.64 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) will post ($0.64) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.55) and the lowest is ($0.72). Karyopharm Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.76) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($2.69). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($1.17). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 221.23% and a negative return on equity of 187.66%. The company had revenue of $21.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Karyopharm Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 39,271 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $662,109.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,199 shares in the company, valued at $728,335.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 20,000 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $321,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 201,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,479,709. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,169,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,679,000 after purchasing an additional 781,127 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,788,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,919,000 after purchasing an additional 190,027 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,564,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,501,000 after purchasing an additional 315,546 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,608,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,603,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,407,000 after purchasing an additional 359,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KPTI opened at $17.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.85 and its 200-day moving average is $16.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.39. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $29.61.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

