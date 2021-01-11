Brokerages Anticipate Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Will Post Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) will post $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Plexus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the highest is $1.13. Plexus posted earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Plexus will report full-year earnings of $4.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $4.61. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Plexus.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.15. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $913.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.41 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PLXS shares. BidaskClub raised Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

PLXS stock opened at $85.09 on Monday. Plexus has a 1-year low of $35.16 and a 1-year high of $86.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.78 and its 200-day moving average is $73.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In other Plexus news, insider Yong Jin Lim sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $1,792,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,231,487.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Dean A. Foate sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $342,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 113,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,671,161.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,627 shares of company stock valued at $5,553,675. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLXS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Plexus by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Plexus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plexus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,822,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Plexus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Plexus by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

