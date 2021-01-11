Brokerages Anticipate Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) will report earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Triumph Group posted earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 107.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Triumph Group.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.11. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $481.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TGI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.14.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 2,931.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Triumph Group by 2,588.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,290 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 9,970 shares during the period. Finally, Tiger Eye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGI traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.78. The company had a trading volume of 588,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,032. Triumph Group has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $25.66. The stock has a market cap of $665.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.07.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

