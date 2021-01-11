Brokerages Expect Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.11 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) will post $1.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Paychex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.12 billion and the lowest is $1.09 billion. Paychex reported sales of $1.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Paychex will report full-year sales of $3.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.96 billion to $4.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Paychex.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 26.26%. The company had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAYX. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Argus raised their price target on Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.67.

In other Paychex news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $337,855.87. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,124.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 10,891 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $892,081.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,512,215.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 483,252 shares of company stock worth $42,117,342 in the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Paychex by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,715,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $774,972,000 after purchasing an additional 894,796 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,215,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,288,000 after purchasing an additional 269,726 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,054,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,870,000 after purchasing an additional 20,998 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Paychex by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,561,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,561,000 after purchasing an additional 423,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 936,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,713,000 after purchasing an additional 247,480 shares during the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paychex stock opened at $92.02 on Monday. Paychex has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $99.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.93.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

