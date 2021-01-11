Brokerages Expect The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Will Post Earnings of $1.90 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) will report earnings per share of $1.90 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for The Trade Desk’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.16 and the lowest is $1.66. The Trade Desk reported earnings of $1.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Trade Desk will report full year earnings of $5.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.77 to $5.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Trade Desk.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.82. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TTD. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.37.

TTD stock opened at $795.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $874.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $602.15. The Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $136.00 and a 12-month high of $972.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 320.89, a PEG ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

In other The Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.43, for a total transaction of $140,137.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,725.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.10, for a total transaction of $2,388,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,619,285.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,820 shares of company stock valued at $32,652,319 over the last three months. 13.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Seeyond boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 1.4% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 1,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 12.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 14.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 71.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

