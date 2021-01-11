Brokerages Set Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Price Target at $54.60

Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.60.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Arcosa from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. G.Research downgraded shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. CJS Securities downgraded shares of Arcosa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Gabelli cut Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

Get Arcosa alerts:

ACA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.98. 242,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,345. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.41. Arcosa has a 52-week low of $28.14 and a 52-week high of $62.13.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $490.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.00 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 6.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcosa will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.51%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACA. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 20.1% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,603,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,685,000 after purchasing an additional 268,280 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Arcosa by 1,947.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,987 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcosa by 135.3% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,048,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,252,000 after acquiring an additional 602,983 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Arcosa by 23.2% in the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 509,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,446,000 after purchasing an additional 95,866 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Arcosa by 714.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 233,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,299,000 after purchasing an additional 204,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates, trench shields, shoring products, and specialty milled or processed materials that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.