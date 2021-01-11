Brokerages Set Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Price Target at $66.50

Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BOH shares. BidaskClub downgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet raised Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director Barbara J. Tanabe purchased 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.27 per share, with a total value of $85,948.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 248.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 15,618 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 163.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 105,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 65,609 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 7.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 85,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 77.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 12,706 shares during the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOH opened at $81.88 on Friday. Bank of Hawaii has a 12-month low of $46.70 and a 12-month high of $94.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.27.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $165.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.20%.

Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

