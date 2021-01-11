Brokerages Set Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) PT at C$0.73

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$0.73.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BBD.B shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.35 to C$0.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$0.45 and set an “underpeform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.56 to C$0.43 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.50 to C$0.35 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

Shares of BBD.B traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.50. The company had a trading volume of 567,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,541,024. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.41. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1-year low of C$0.26 and a 1-year high of C$1.82. The stock has a market cap of C$1.20 billion and a PE ratio of -0.55.

About Bombardier, Inc. Class B

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.