Brokerages Set Centrica plc (CNA.L) (LON:CNA) Price Target at GBX 56.04

Centrica plc (CNA.L) (LON:CNA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 52.22 ($0.68).

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Centrica plc (CNA.L) from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 50 ($0.65) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Centrica plc (CNA.L) stock opened at GBX 50.08 ($0.65) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 44.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 43.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 363.64, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.04. Centrica plc has a one year low of GBX 29.10 ($0.38) and a one year high of GBX 94.09 ($1.23).

Centrica plc (CNA.L) Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Norway, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

