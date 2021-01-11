Brokerages Set ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Price Target at $20.31

Shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.31.

ECOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair raised ChannelAdvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.72 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on ChannelAdvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub cut ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ChannelAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 55,000 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $760,650.00. Also, COO Elizabeth Segovia sold 6,059 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total value of $84,341.28. Insiders sold a total of 211,059 shares of company stock valued at $3,163,491 in the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 548.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 194.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECOM opened at $17.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.01. ChannelAdvisor has a fifty-two week low of $4.39 and a fifty-two week high of $22.32. The company has a market cap of $501.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 0.97.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $35.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS, a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.