Brokerages Set Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) PT at $34.00

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FCPT shares. TheStreet raised Four Corners Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCPT. FMR LLC raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 42.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,229,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,625 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the second quarter valued at $57,910,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 127.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,012,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,715,000 after purchasing an additional 568,343 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 276.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 655,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,762,000 after purchasing an additional 480,797 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 75.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 760,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,566,000 after purchasing an additional 326,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

FCPT traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,866. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Four Corners Property Trust has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $32.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.78.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 45.45%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.317 per share. This is an increase from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.37%.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

