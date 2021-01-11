Brokerages Set Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Price Target at $18.80

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.80.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HEP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BidaskClub cut Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Barclays upgraded Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Holly Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,358,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,479,000 after purchasing an additional 387,908 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in Holly Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,101,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 1,968.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 357,491 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after acquiring an additional 340,210 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 11.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 995,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after purchasing an additional 99,040 shares during the period. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 272,318 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 96,819 shares in the last quarter. 25.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HEP traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.38. The company had a trading volume of 405,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,682. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.56. Holly Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $24.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 40.34% and a net margin of 32.83%. The company had revenue of $127.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Holly Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

