Brokerages Set IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) PT at $8.75

Shares of IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.75.

IBIBF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Acumen Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of IBI Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of IBI Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on IBI Group from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Get IBI Group alerts:

OTCMKTS IBIBF opened at $6.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.97. IBI Group has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $6.65.

About IBI Group

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for IBI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.