Brokerages Set LEONI AG (LEO.F) (ETR:LEO) Target Price at €5.44

Shares of LEONI AG (LEO.F) (ETR:LEO) have been assigned an average rating of “Sell” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €5.44 ($6.40).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €4.00 ($4.71) price objective on LEONI AG (LEO.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Independent Research set a €5.70 ($6.71) price objective on LEONI AG (LEO.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.80 ($5.65) price objective on LEONI AG (LEO.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on LEONI AG (LEO.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of ETR:LEO traded up €0.21 ($0.25) on Wednesday, reaching €7.52 ($8.85). 259,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,504. LEONI AG has a fifty-two week low of €4.30 ($5.06) and a fifty-two week high of €12.92 ($15.20). The company’s 50 day moving average is €6.62 and its 200-day moving average is €6.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.67 million and a PE ratio of -0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 464.78, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

LEONI AG (LEO.F) Company Profile

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

