Brokerages Set Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Target Price at $179.25

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $179.25.

LBRDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of LBRDA stock opened at $151.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a current ratio of 24.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.56 and its 200-day moving average is $142.67. The stock has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.17 and a beta of 1.09. Liberty Broadband has a 52-week low of $80.14 and a 52-week high of $162.26.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $4.22 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Broadband will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 145,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.45, for a total value of $23,290,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,311,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,860,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 35.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the second quarter valued at $122,000. 11.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

