Brokerages Set National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) Target Price at C$78.19

Shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$78.19.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$72.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$73.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. CIBC downgraded National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$83.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

TSE NA opened at C$73.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$72.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$67.68. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$38.67 and a 52 week high of C$75.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.82.

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.49 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.99 billion. On average, analysts forecast that National Bank of Canada will post 7.1999998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. National Bank of Canada (NA.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.82%.

In other National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) news, Director Denis Girouard sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.83, for a total transaction of C$389,318.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,154,897. Also, Director Louis Vachon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.02, for a total value of C$3,600,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 275,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$19,864,547.20. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,676 shares of company stock valued at $5,378,201.

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

