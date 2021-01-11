Brokerages Set Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Target Price at $30.50

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SASR. G.Research lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Gabelli lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 31.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,482,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,516,000 after purchasing an additional 599,088 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 13.3% in the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,228,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,358,000 after buying an additional 143,964 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 604,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,953,000 after buying an additional 10,639 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 355,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after buying an additional 7,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 9.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 344,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after buying an additional 29,408 shares in the last quarter. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SASR traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.48. 89,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,010. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $37.37.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $126.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.09 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 6.35%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.