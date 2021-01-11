Brokerages Set WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Target Price at $60.55

Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.55.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of WESCO International in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded WESCO International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $71.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 17.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 16,848 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,845,000 after purchasing an additional 70,928 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 516.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 213,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,381,000 after buying an additional 31,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of WESCO International by 4,436.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 30,033 shares in the last quarter.

WCC traded down $2.15 on Wednesday, hitting $83.36. The company had a trading volume of 17,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. WESCO International has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $86.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. WESCO International had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that WESCO International will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies; communication and metering devices, and racking systems; and solar modules, connectors, and storage batteries.

