Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,401 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 29,618 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $2,654,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 76,404 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $166.32. 2,999,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,701,258. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $180.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Oppenheimer cut Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.82.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

