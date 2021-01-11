Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Grows Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 294.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,459 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up about 1.1% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 11,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. BidaskClub raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $71.50 to $73.25 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.25 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.08.

NEE traded down $1.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.69. 7,063,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,856,668. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $43.70 and a one year high of $83.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.55.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.99%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $9,077,356.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 336,188 shares of company stock worth $24,990,497 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

