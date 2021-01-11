Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.3% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% during the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 128,949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $406,026,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 15.5% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,704,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,764,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 19.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,618 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $77,437,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,903.00 price target (up from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,648.85.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 172 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,114.79, for a total value of $535,743.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,476,105.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total transaction of $1,025,870.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,907,793. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN traded down $68.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3,114.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,644,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,693,040. The company has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.28, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,181.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,148.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

