Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Has $332,000 Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,055 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Quantum Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 3,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on HPE. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.37.

In related news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $220,028.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,765 shares in the company, valued at $177,622.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $147,152.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HPE traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.97. 7,677,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,429,557. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.68 and its 200-day moving average is $10.07. The company has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $15.80.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

