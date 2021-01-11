Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,088 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after acquiring an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 67,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 898.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 77,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 69,975 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $460,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $1,920,000. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $4.25 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

In related news, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $61,637.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $44,787.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,387 shares of company stock valued at $342,162 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.94. 5,008,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,324,170. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $56.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $68.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.55.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 85.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

