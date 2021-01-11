Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Trims Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,741,000. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 30,453 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,225,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 22,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.67.

Altria Group stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.35. 9,717,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,512,624. The company has a market cap of $76.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $51.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.52 and a 200-day moving average of $40.83.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.52%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

