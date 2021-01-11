BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird cut shares of BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $70.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Bank of America raised shares of BWX Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BWX Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.17.

NYSE BWXT opened at $59.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.99. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.96. BWX Technologies has a 1 year low of $40.40 and a 1 year high of $70.57.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $520.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.24 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 61.50%. BWX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $55,380.00. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $171,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,319,560.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,300 shares of company stock valued at $937,266. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the third quarter worth about $184,000. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

