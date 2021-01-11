Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Shares Purchased by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 380.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 338,177 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267,757 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $5,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COG. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,536,540 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $335,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,780,646 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,057,553 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $70,439,000 after buying an additional 597,571 shares during the period. AJO LP grew its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,778,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $65,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,340 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,508,624 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $60,909,000 after acquiring an additional 43,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,327,492 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $57,745,000 after buying an additional 371,055 shares during the period. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.47.

COG stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.57. The company had a trading volume of 96,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,802,480. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.98 and a 200-day moving average of $18.05. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $22.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 20th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

