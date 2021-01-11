Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Siebert Williams Shank raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Tudor Pickering raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.47.

Shares of NYSE COG opened at $17.27 on Thursday. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $22.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.98 and a 200-day moving average of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.16.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Cabot Oil & Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 20th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COG. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1,002.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 571,769 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,925,000 after purchasing an additional 519,921 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,338,195 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $23,157,000 after buying an additional 279,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 138,270 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

