CAI International, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.61 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:CAI)

CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CAI International in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $4.61 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.94. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for CAI International’s FY2023 earnings at $5.27 EPS.

CAI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CAI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CAI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Shares of CAI opened at $32.77 on Monday. CAI International has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $35.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.21. The firm has a market cap of $581.41 million, a PE ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 1.74.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. CAI International had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $79.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.80 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

In other news, VP Daniel James Hallahan sold 10,403 shares of CAI International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $286,810.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,329.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of CAI International by 8,533.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in CAI International by 3.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in CAI International by 14.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CAI International by 312.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,144,000 after purchasing an additional 279,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CAI International by 11.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 16,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Container Leasing and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

