CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

CAIXY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of CaixaBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CAIXY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.89. The stock had a trading volume of 176,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,652. CaixaBank has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average is $0.75.

About CaixaBank

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, and Non-Core Real Estate Activity segments. The Banking and Insurance segment engages in the banking business that include retail banking, corporate and institutional, and cash management, and market service activities; insurance business; and asset management business.

