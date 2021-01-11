Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.00.

CALT opened at $31.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $757.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.47. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.23). On average, analysts anticipate that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logos Global Management LP boosted its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,200,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 13.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 11.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) operates as a biopharmaceutical company in Stockholm, Sweden. It focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for patients with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a unique formulation optimized to combine a time lag effect with a concentrated release of the active substance budesonide, within a designated target area.

