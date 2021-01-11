Canaccord Genuity Raises Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Price Target to $14.50

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $12.50 to $14.50 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GDDFF. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of Goodfood Market from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Goodfood Market from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goodfood Market currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.50.

OTCMKTS:GDDFF opened at $10.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.60. Goodfood Market has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $10.72.

Goodfood Market Company Profile

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

