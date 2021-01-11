Canaccord Genuity Raises Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Price Target to $9.00

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IVPAF. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.55.

OTCMKTS:IVPAF opened at $5.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.01. Ivanhoe Mines has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $6.16.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located on the DRC's Copperbelt; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

