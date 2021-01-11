Canaccord Genuity Raises Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) (TSE:KEL) Price Target to C$2.75

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) (TSE:KEL) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on KEL. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James set a C$3.00 target price on shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$2.48.

Get Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE:KEL opened at C$2.13 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.87. Kelt Exploration Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.67 and a 12-month high of C$4.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$401.52 million and a P/E ratio of -1.13.

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) (TSE:KEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07) by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$48.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$28.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that Kelt Exploration Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.