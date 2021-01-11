Canaccord Genuity Upgrades Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) to “Buy”

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of TOTZF stock opened at $2.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.85. Total Energy Services has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $4.17.

Get Total Energy Services alerts:

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

See Also: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.