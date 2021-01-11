Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$118.85.

CM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$118.00 to C$124.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. CSFB raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$105.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$115.50 to C$122.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. National Bank Financial raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$111.00 to C$122.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$110.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

Shares of CM traded up C$0.32 on Wednesday, reaching C$112.83. 253,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,063,639. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$110.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$101.58. The firm has a market cap of C$50.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of C$67.52 and a 12 month high of C$113.07.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported C$2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.48 by C$0.31. The company had revenue of C$4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.66 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.6799994 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.80%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

