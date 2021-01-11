Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CNI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised shares of Canadian National Railway from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $114.11.

CNI stock opened at $116.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $65.13 and a twelve month high of $116.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.58.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 41.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,025,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 14.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

