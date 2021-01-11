Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Upgraded to Outperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) was upgraded by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CNI. Scotiabank increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Cowen increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays raised Canadian National Railway from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.11.

CNI stock opened at $116.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.58. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $65.13 and a fifty-two week high of $116.11.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 214.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth about $83,000. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

